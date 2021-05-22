CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $602,949.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007741 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000227 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.