Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of CL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,909. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

