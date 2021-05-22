Color Platform Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,636.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,623.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.26 or 0.01688456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.00451518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001635 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003699 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

