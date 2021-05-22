Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.