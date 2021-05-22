Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $193.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -164.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.44. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.21 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

