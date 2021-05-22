Comerica Bank Purchases 5,739 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Several analysts have commented on CS shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.