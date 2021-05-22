Comerica Bank Sells 2,899 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

