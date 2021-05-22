Comerica Bank Sells 322 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $17,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW opened at $73.55 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

