Commerce Bank Acquires 2,026 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $94.59 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

