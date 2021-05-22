Commerce Bank Acquires 6,654 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 956,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 90,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 134,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Shares of CNP opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

