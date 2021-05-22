Commerce Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

Shares of SIVB opened at $569.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $541.52 and a 200-day moving average of $461.47. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $185.89 and a one year high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

