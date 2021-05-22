Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $80,009,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

