Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

