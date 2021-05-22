Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold 624,375 shares of company stock worth $26,939,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.