Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.
NYSE LB opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.
