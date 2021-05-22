Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

NYSE LB opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.