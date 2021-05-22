Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $122.88 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,603. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

