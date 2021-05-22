Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,685 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock worth $8,189,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

