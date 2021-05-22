Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

