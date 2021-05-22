Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.74 million.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.58. 754,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.72. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.63.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.