Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGEN. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Compugen by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 57,081 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2,090.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 477,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 259,083 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.