Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 961,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,992. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

