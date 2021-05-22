Contrasting Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) & First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 18.73% 9.17% 1.30% First Financial Bankshares 38.10% 12.42% 1.90%

Volatility & Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Citizens & Northern pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and First Financial Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $84.06 million 4.77 $19.50 million $1.70 14.74 First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 16.62 $164.81 million $1.21 41.29

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Citizens & Northern and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Financial Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00

Citizens & Northern currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.20%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.94%. Given Citizens & Northern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Citizens & Northern on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 29 banking offices in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, and Pennsylvania. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, Internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

