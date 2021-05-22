Contrasting CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get CVR Medical alerts:

This table compares CVR Medical and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -190.30% Nevro -24.46% -30.25% -14.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Nevro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A Nevro $390.26 million 13.22 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -44.03

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CVR Medical and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 0 2 11 0 2.85

Nevro has a consensus price target of $188.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

Nevro beats CVR Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.