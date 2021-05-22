Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.07

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and traded as low as $28.53. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 62,233 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

