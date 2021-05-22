Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $120.99, but opened at $125.11. Copart shares last traded at $123.38, with a volume of 8,913 shares.

The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after acquiring an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.82.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

