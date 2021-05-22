Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.13.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$5.07.

In other news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08. Insiders sold a total of 455,000 shares of company stock worth $1,878,620 over the last ninety days.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.