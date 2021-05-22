Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Brokerages predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

CORE stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,856. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,930 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

