Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CNR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,363. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,083,475 shares of company stock worth $13,102,173. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 244.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

