Corporación América Airports S.A. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Corporación América Airports in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $921.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

