Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 587.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.72. 1,706,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.