Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,998 ($52.23) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,736.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,561.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,257 shares of company stock worth $15,955,252.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

