Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Mark Bottomley Sells 1,996 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,998 ($52.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,736.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,561.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. Cranswick plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

