Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 267.03.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

