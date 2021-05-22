Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Southern (NYSE:SO)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

SO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,245,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41. The Southern has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 84.89%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

