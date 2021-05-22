Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stock Holdings Raised by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy makes up about 5.0% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPG. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Shares of CPG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 2,826,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,773. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.