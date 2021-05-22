Critical Contrast: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and Domo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $30.29 million 8.81 -$11.08 million N/A N/A Domo $173.40 million 11.12 -$125.66 million ($4.57) -13.53

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Red Violet has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -28.21% -17.39% -14.87% Domo -47.56% N/A -47.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Violet and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83

Domo has a consensus price target of $83.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Red Violet.

Summary

Domo beats Red Violet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

