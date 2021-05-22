Critical Review: QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and QIWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.62% -0.32% QIWI 22.08% 34.13% 13.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of QIWI shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and QIWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 8.49 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -56.01 QIWI $585.30 million 1.19 $124.79 million $2.23 4.98

QIWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIWI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIWI has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group and QIWI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 14 0 2.82 QIWI 1 2 0 0 1.67

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $41.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.19%. QIWI has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. Given QIWI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QIWI is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats QIWI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

