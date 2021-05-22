Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $185.55 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.86.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

