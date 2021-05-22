Crowny Reaches One Day Volume of $190,643.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $190,643.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 56.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00392490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00193185 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.18 or 0.00857506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

