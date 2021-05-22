Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys Shares of 25,525 Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Arrival during the first quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

About Arrival

