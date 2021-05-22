Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 3,325 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

