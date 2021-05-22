CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 55,584 shares.The stock last traded at $120.05 and had previously closed at $121.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $955,808. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

