CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €64.00 by Commerzbank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVD. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Shares of EVD stock opened at €55.70 ($65.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a fifty-two week high of €59.20 ($69.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.99.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

