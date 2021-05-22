Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of 2U by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

TWOU stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

