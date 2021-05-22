Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of REZI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

