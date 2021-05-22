Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 224,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $188.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $135.16 and a 52 week high of $192.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.21.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

