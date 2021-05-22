Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Shares of SQ opened at $200.01 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

