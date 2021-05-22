CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Roth Capital

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CURI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

CURI opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

