Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE CWK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.56. 419,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,591. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock valued at $80,775,226. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.