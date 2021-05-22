CustomContractNetwork Hits Market Cap of $604,762.96 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 455.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $604,762.96 and $41.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00470543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

